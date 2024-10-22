Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Invesco (IVZ) Q3 Earnings

Invesco (IVZ) reported $1.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.6%. EPS of $0.44 for the same period compares to $0.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 billion, representing a surprise of -0.21%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Invesco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average AUM - Total : $1,742 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1,728.09 billion.

: $1,742 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1,728.09 billion. Assets Under Management - Total : $1,795.6 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1,740.38 billion.

: $1,795.6 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1,740.38 billion. Assets Under Management - ETFs and Index : $457.6 billion versus $431.31 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $457.6 billion versus $431.31 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Assets Under Management - Fundamental Equities : $278.5 billion versus $267.97 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $278.5 billion versus $267.97 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Assets Under Management - Fundamental Fixed Income : $290.5 billion compared to the $275.25 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $290.5 billion compared to the $275.25 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Assets Under Management - Private Markets : $129.8 billion compared to the $132 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $129.8 billion compared to the $132 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Assets Under Management - APAC Managed : $164.1 billion versus $116.41 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $164.1 billion versus $116.41 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Assets Under Management - Multi-Asset/Other : $63.1 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $59.39 billion.

: $63.1 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $59.39 billion. Operating revenues- Other revenues : $51.80 million versus $50.01 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.6% change.

: $51.80 million versus $50.01 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.6% change. Operating revenues- Service and distribution fees : $360.30 million compared to the $372.76 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year.

: $360.30 million compared to the $372.76 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year. Operating revenues- Performance fees : $2.80 million compared to the $6.30 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40% year over year.

: $2.80 million compared to the $6.30 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40% year over year. Operating revenues- Investment management fees: $1.10 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%.

Shares of Invesco have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.