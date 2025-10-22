Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2025, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) reported revenue of $2.51 billion, up 22.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.40, compared to $1.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.41 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.99, the EPS surprise was +20.6%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total System Units Placed - Total Company : 427 compared to the 434 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 427 compared to the 434 average estimate based on four analysts. Da Vinci Surgical System Installed Base : 10,763 compared to the 10,838 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 10,763 compared to the 10,838 average estimate based on three analysts. Instruments and accessories Revenue- United States : $1.06 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.4%.

: $1.06 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.4%. Systems Revenue- United States : $397.5 million compared to the $307.48 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +49.8% year over year.

: $397.5 million compared to the $307.48 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +49.8% year over year. Instruments and accessories Revenue- Outside of the United States : $456.8 million compared to the $438.66 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.1% year over year.

: $456.8 million compared to the $438.66 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.1% year over year. Geographic Revenue- United States : $1.72 billion compared to the $1.58 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.5% year over year.

: $1.72 billion compared to the $1.58 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.5% year over year. Service Revenue- United States : $258.1 million versus $247.97 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.4% change.

: $258.1 million versus $247.97 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.4% change. Service Revenue- Outside of the United States : $137.8 million compared to the $138.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.1% year over year.

: $137.8 million compared to the $138.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.1% year over year. Revenue- Product (Instruments and accessories and Systems) : $2.11 billion versus $2.02 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.4% change.

: $2.11 billion versus $2.02 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.4% change. Revenue- Services : $395.9 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $387.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.4%.

: $395.9 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $387.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.4%. Revenue- Systems : $590.4 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $543.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.7%.

: $590.4 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $543.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.7%. Revenue- Instruments and accessories: $1.52 billion versus $1.47 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.1% change.

Here is how Intuitive Surgical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Intuitive Surgical have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

