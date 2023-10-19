Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Q3 Earnings

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) reported $1.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12%. EPS of $1.46 for the same period compares to $1.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.41, the EPS surprise was +3.55%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Intuitive Surgical, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total System Units Placed - Total Company : 312 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 304.

: 312 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 304. Da Vinci Installed Surgical System Base : 8,285 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 8,300.

: 8,285 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 8,300. Total System Units Placed - United States : 159 compared to the 158 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 159 compared to the 158 average estimate based on three analysts. Total System Units Placed - Outside of the United States : 153 compared to the 147 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 153 compared to the 147 average estimate based on two analysts. Instruments and accessories Revenue- United States : $775.70 million compared to the $756.17 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.6% year over year.

: $775.70 million compared to the $756.17 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.6% year over year. Systems Revenue- Outside of the United States : $163.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $180.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%.

: $163.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $180.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%. Instruments and accessories Revenue- Outside of the United States : $295.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $301.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.5%.

: $295.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $301.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.5%. Systems Revenue- United States : $216 million compared to the $234.20 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.4% year over year.

: $216 million compared to the $234.20 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.4% year over year. Revenue- Products (Instruments and Systems) : $1.45 billion compared to the $1.47 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.8% year over year.

: $1.45 billion compared to the $1.47 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.8% year over year. Revenue- Services : $292.90 million versus $293.16 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.7% change.

: $292.90 million versus $293.16 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.7% change. Revenue- Systems : $379.40 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $404.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.9%.

: $379.40 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $404.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.9%. Revenue- Instruments and accessories: $1.07 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.9% change.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. have returned -5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

