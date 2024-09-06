Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Intuit (INTU) Q4 Earnings

Intuit (INTU) reported $3.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.4%. EPS of $1.99 for the same period compares to $1.65 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.08 billion, representing a surprise of +3.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.99%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.86.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Intuit performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net revenue- Consumer : $113 million compared to the $119.15 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.7% year over year.

: $113 million compared to the $119.15 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.7% year over year. Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed : $2.56 billion compared to the $2.50 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.9% year over year.

: $2.56 billion compared to the $2.50 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.9% year over year. Net revenue- Credit Karma : $485 million versus $439.93 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.4% change.

: $485 million versus $439.93 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.4% change. Net revenue- ProTax : $29 million versus $28.22 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change.

: $29 million versus $28.22 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change. Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Total Online Ecosystem : $1.83 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.86 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.1%.

: $1.83 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.86 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.1%. Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Total Desktop Ecosystem : $725 million compared to the $636.26 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.8% year over year.

: $725 million compared to the $636.26 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.8% year over year. Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Desktop Ecosystem- Desktop Services and Supplies : $305 million compared to the $287.42 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.7% year over year.

: $305 million compared to the $287.42 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.7% year over year. Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Online Ecosystem- Online Services : $937 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $948.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.8%.

: $937 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $948.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.8%. Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Online Ecosystem- QuickBooks Online Accounting : $895 million versus $917.40 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.5% change.

: $895 million versus $917.40 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.5% change. Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Desktop Ecosystem- QuickBooks Desktop Accounting : $420 million compared to the $345.22 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38.6% year over year.

: $420 million compared to the $345.22 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38.6% year over year. Net revenue- Service : $2.67 billion versus $2.58 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change.

: $2.67 billion versus $2.58 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change. Net revenue- Product and other : $514 million compared to the $396.04 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +45.6% year over year.

Shares of Intuit have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

