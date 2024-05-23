Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Intuit (INTU) Q3 Earnings

Intuit (INTU) reported $6.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12%. EPS of $9.88 for the same period compares to $8.92 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.63 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $9.34, the EPS surprise was +5.78%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Intuit performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net revenue- ProTax : $254 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $245.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

: $254 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $245.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%. Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Total Online Ecosystem : $1.75 billion versus $1.77 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.5% change.

: $1.75 billion versus $1.77 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.5% change. Net revenue- Consumer : $3.65 billion versus $3.63 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.3% change.

: $3.65 billion versus $3.63 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.3% change. Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed : $2.39 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.1%.

: $2.39 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.1%. Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Total Desktop Ecosystem : $633 million versus $581.81 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.5% change.

: $633 million versus $581.81 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.5% change. Net revenue- Credit Karma : $443 million compared to the $417.59 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year.

: $443 million compared to the $417.59 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year. Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Online Ecosystem- QuickBooks Online Accounting : $860 million compared to the $865.30 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19% year over year.

: $860 million compared to the $865.30 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19% year over year. Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Online Ecosystem- Online Services : $894 million versus $895.60 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change.

: $894 million versus $895.60 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change. Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Desktop Ecosystem- QuickBooks Desktop Accounting : $337 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $304.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.4%.

: $337 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $304.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.4%. Net revenue- Service : $6.05 billion compared to the $5.88 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year.

: $6.05 billion compared to the $5.88 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year. Net revenue- Product and other : $689 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $646.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.2%.

: $689 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $646.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.2%. Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Desktop Ecosystem- Desktop Services and Supplies: $296 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $273.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%.

Shares of Intuit have returned +5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

