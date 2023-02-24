Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Intuit (INTU) Q2 Earnings

Intuit (INTU) reported $3.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.8%. EPS of $2.20 for the same period compares to $1.55 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.9 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.43, the EPS surprise was +53.85%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Intuit performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue-ProConnect Group : $253 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $241.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

: $253 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $241.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%. Revenue-Small Business-Total Online Ecosystem : $1.39 billion compared to the $1.35 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.1% year over year.

: $1.39 billion compared to the $1.35 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.1% year over year. Revenue-Consumer segment : $516 million versus $453.19 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.6% change.

: $516 million versus $453.19 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.6% change. Revenue-Small Business & Self-Employed : $1.90 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.83 billion.

: $1.90 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.83 billion. Revenue-Small Business-Total Desktop Ecosystem : $506 million compared to the $477.68 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10% year over year.

: $506 million compared to the $477.68 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10% year over year. Revenue-Credit Karma : $375 million compared to the $372.26 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.5% year over year.

: $375 million compared to the $372.26 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.5% year over year. Revenue-Small Business-Online Ecosystem- QuickBooks Online Accounting : $696 million compared to the $686.70 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.2% year over year.

: $696 million compared to the $686.70 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.2% year over year. Revenue-Small Business-Online Ecosystem- Online Services : $695 million compared to the $661.17 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.1% year over year.

: $695 million compared to the $661.17 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.1% year over year. Revenue-Small Business-Desktop Services and Supplies- QuickBooks Desktop Accounting : $215 million compared to the $183.22 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.2% year over year.

: $215 million compared to the $183.22 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.2% year over year. Net revenue- Service : $2.43 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.3%.

: $2.43 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.3%. Net revenue- Product : $607 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $575.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.6%.

: $607 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $575.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.6%. Revenue-Small Business-Desktop Ecosystem- Desktop Services and Supplies: $291 million compared to the $294.81 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

Shares of Intuit have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's no change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

