Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About International Paper (IP) Q2 Earnings

International Paper (IP) reported $4.68 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 13.1%. EPS of $0.59 for the same period compares to $1.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.94 billion, representing a surprise of -5.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +40.48%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how International Paper performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Industrial Packaging : $3.88 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.5%.

: $3.88 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.5%. Net Sales- Global Cellulose Fibers : $698 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $802.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.4%.

: $698 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $802.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.4%. Net Sales- Corporate and Inter-segment : $100 million versus $109.72 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.1% change.

: $100 million versus $109.72 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.1% change. Operating Profit- Global Cellulose Fibers : $30 million versus $29.88 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $30 million versus $29.88 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating Profit- Industrial Packaging: $304 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $254.65 million.

Shares of International Paper have returned +7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

