Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Intel (INTC) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Intel (INTC) reported revenue of $12.72 billion, up 8.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.18, compared to -$0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.76 billion, representing a surprise of -0.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +38.46%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Intel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group : $11.93 billion compared to the $12.01 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $11.93 billion compared to the $12.01 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Network and Edge : $1.36 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -63.3%.

: $1.36 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -63.3%. Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Data Center and AI : $3.04 billion compared to the $3.31 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.3% year over year.

: $3.04 billion compared to the $3.31 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.3% year over year. Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Client Computing Group : $7.53 billion versus $7.28 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.6% change.

: $7.53 billion versus $7.28 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.6% change. Net Revenues- All other- Other : $194 million compared to the $160.48 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $194 million compared to the $160.48 million average estimate based on five analysts. Net Revenues- All other- Mobileye : $239 million versus $280.30 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -47.8% change.

: $239 million versus $280.30 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -47.8% change. Net Revenues- All other- Total : $775 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.07 billion.

: $775 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.07 billion. Net Revenues- Intersegment eliminations : -$4.35 billion versus -$4.14 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: -$4.35 billion versus -$4.14 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Net Revenues- Intel Foundry Services : $4.37 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3602.5%.

: $4.37 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3602.5%. Net Revenues- All other- Altera : $342 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $680.38 million.

: $342 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $680.38 million. Net Revenues- Client Computing- Notebook : $4.68 billion versus $4.15 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.4% change.

: $4.68 billion versus $4.15 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.4% change. Net Revenues- Client Computing- Desktop: $2.46 billion compared to the $2.63 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31% year over year.

Shares of Intel have returned -21.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.