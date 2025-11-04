Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Intapp (INTA) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2025, Intapp (INTA) reported revenue of $139.03 million, up 17% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.24, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $135.48 million, representing a surprise of +2.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +26.32%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Cloud annual recurring revenue (Cloud ARR) : $401.4 million compared to the $394.3 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $401.4 million compared to the $394.3 million average estimate based on five analysts. Total ARR : $504.1 million versus $494.72 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $504.1 million versus $494.72 million estimated by five analysts on average. Total Revenues- SaaS : $97.52 million compared to the $96.35 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $97.52 million compared to the $96.35 million average estimate based on six analysts. Revenues- Professional Services : $12.32 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $13.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.3%.

: $12.32 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $13.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.3%. Total- license : $29.19 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $25.31 million.

: $29.19 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $25.31 million. Gross Profit- SaaS : $79.66 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $79.45 million.

: $79.66 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $79.45 million. Gross Profit- license : $27.62 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $23.59 million.

: $27.62 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $23.59 million. Gross Profit- Professional services: $-3.45 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $-0.63 million.

Here is how Intapp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Intapp here>>>

Shares of Intapp have returned -4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

