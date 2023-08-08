Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About IAC (IAC) Q2 Earnings

IAC (IAC) reported $1.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 18.4%. EPS of -$0.76 for the same period compares to -$1.71 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 billion, representing a surprise of -0.93%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.76.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how IAC performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Dotdash Meredith : $414 million compared to the $417.23 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $414 million compared to the $417.23 million average estimate based on five analysts. Revenue- Search : $177 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $151.87 million.

: $177 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $151.87 million. Revenue- Emerging & Other : $147.90 million compared to the $149.39 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.2% year over year.

: $147.90 million compared to the $149.39 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.2% year over year. Revenue- Angi Inc : $375.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $403.04 million.

: $375.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $403.04 million. Revenue- Dotdash Meredith- Digital : $212 million compared to the $214.82 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $212 million compared to the $214.82 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Dotdash Meredith- Print Revenue : $206.80 million versus $206.61 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $206.80 million versus $206.61 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Angi Inc- Angi Services : $29.90 million versus $31.59 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -80.2% change.

: $29.90 million versus $31.59 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -80.2% change. Revenue- Angi Inc- International : $29.20 million compared to the $23.12 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $29.20 million compared to the $23.12 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Angi Inc- Angi Ads and Leads : $292.50 million compared to the $344.86 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.2% year over year.

: $292.50 million compared to the $344.86 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.2% year over year. Revenue- Angi Inc- Roofing : $24.50 million versus $26.32 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $24.50 million versus $26.32 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Dotdash Meredith- Intersegment eliminations : -$4.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$5.24 million.

: -$4.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$5.24 million. Revenue- Intersegment eliminations: -$2.40 million compared to the -$2.04 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of IAC have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

