Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Humana (HUM) Q2 Earnings

Humana (HUM) reported $32.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.2%. EPS of $6.27 for the same period compares to $6.96 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $31.78 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $6.32, the EPS surprise was -0.79%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Benefits Expense Ratio - Consolidated : 89.7% compared to the 89.5% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 89.7% compared to the 89.5% average estimate based on eight analysts. Medical Membership - Medicare Supplement : 444.1 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 419.63 thousand.

: 444.1 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 419.63 thousand. Medical Membership - State-based contracts and other : 1.58 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.62 million.

: 1.58 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.62 million. Medical Membership - Total Medicare : 8.23 million compared to the 8.19 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 8.23 million compared to the 8.19 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Premiums : $30.72 billion versus $30.23 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change.

: $30.72 billion versus $30.23 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change. Revenues- Investment income (loss) : $272 million compared to the $270.96 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.7% year over year.

: $272 million compared to the $270.96 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.7% year over year. Revenues- Services : $1.4 billion compared to the $1.31 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.3% year over year.

: $1.4 billion compared to the $1.31 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.3% year over year. Insurance segment- Services revenue- Military services and other : $206 million compared to the $300.53 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

: $206 million compared to the $300.53 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Revenue- CenterWell : $5.54 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $5.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.9%.

: $5.54 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $5.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.9%. Revenue- Insurance : $31.09 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $30.71 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%.

: $31.09 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $30.71 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%. CenterWell segment- Total Services revenue- External : $1.19 billion versus $1.05 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change.

: $1.19 billion versus $1.05 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change. Total Intersegment Revenues- Eliminations/Corporate: $-4.34 billion compared to the $-4.18 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year.

Shares of Humana have returned -7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

