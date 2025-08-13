Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About HudBay Minerals (HBM) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2025, HudBay Minerals (HBM) reported revenue of $536.4 million, up 26.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.19, compared to $0 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $495.34 million, representing a surprise of +8.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +72.73%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Copper : 29,956.00 Ton versus 30,853.63 Ton estimated by 14 analysts on average.

: 29,956.00 Ton versus 30,853.63 Ton estimated by 14 analysts on average. Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Silver : 814,989.00 Oz versus 915,769.30 Oz estimated by 13 analysts on average.

: 814,989.00 Oz versus 915,769.30 Oz estimated by 13 analysts on average. Payable metal in concentrate and dore sold - Molybdenum : 427.00 Ton versus 311.59 Ton estimated by 13 analysts on average.

: 427.00 Ton versus 311.59 Ton estimated by 13 analysts on average. Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Gold : 56,271.00 Oz compared to the 56,126.27 Oz average estimate based on 13 analysts.

: 56,271.00 Oz compared to the 56,126.27 Oz average estimate based on 13 analysts. Revenue from external customers- Peru : $259.6 million versus $253.38 million estimated by 12 analysts on average.

: $259.6 million versus $253.38 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Revenue from external customers- British Columbia : $83.8 million versus $81.55 million estimated by 11 analysts on average.

: $83.8 million versus $81.55 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Revenue from external customers- Manitoba : $193 million versus $162.5 million estimated by 11 analysts on average.

: $193 million versus $162.5 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Revenue from contracts- Copper : $297.1 million versus $291.57 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.6% change.

: $297.1 million versus $291.57 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.6% change. Revenue from contracts- Zinc : $7.1 million compared to the $10.78 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -54.2% year over year.

: $7.1 million compared to the $10.78 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -54.2% year over year. Revenue from contracts : $526.4 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $488.43 million.

: $526.4 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $488.43 million. Revenue from contracts- Silver : $13.9 million versus $22.42 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.5% change.

: $13.9 million versus $22.42 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.5% change. Revenue from contracts- Molybdenum: $19.1 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $12.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.4%.

Here is how HudBay Minerals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of HudBay Minerals have returned -4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

