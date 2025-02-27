Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About HP (HPQ) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended January 2025, HP (HPQ) reported revenue of $13.5 billion, up 2.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.74, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.5 billion, representing a surprise of -0.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how HP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Days in accounts payable : 139 Days compared to the 125 Days average estimate based on two analysts.

: 139 Days compared to the 125 Days average estimate based on two analysts. Days of sales outstanding in accounts receivable : 28 Days versus the two-analyst average estimate of 28.5 Days.

: 28 Days versus the two-analyst average estimate of 28.5 Days. Days of supply in inventory : 72 Days versus the two-analyst average estimate of 62 Days.

: 72 Days versus the two-analyst average estimate of 62 Days. Net revenue- Personal Systems- Commercial PS : $6.65 billion versus $6.65 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.9% change.

: $6.65 billion versus $6.65 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.9% change. Net revenue- Personal Systems- Consumer PS : $2.58 billion versus $2.58 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.7% change.

: $2.58 billion versus $2.58 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.7% change. Net revenue- Personal Systems : $9.22 billion compared to the $9.23 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year.

: $9.22 billion compared to the $9.23 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year. Net revenue- Printing- Supplies : $2.83 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.82 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%.

: $2.83 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.82 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%. Net revenue- Printing- Commercial Printing : $1.14 billion versus $1.21 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.8% change.

: $1.14 billion versus $1.21 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.8% change. Net revenue- Printing- Consumer Printing : $299 million versus $285.66 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change.

: $299 million versus $285.66 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change. Net revenue- Printing : $4.27 billion versus $4.27 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.4% change.

: $4.27 billion versus $4.27 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.4% change. Earnings from operations- Printing : $810 million compared to the $796.53 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $810 million compared to the $796.53 million average estimate based on two analysts. Earnings from operations- Personal Systems: $507 million versus $528.38 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of HP have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.