Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Host Hotels (HST) Q3 Earnings

Host Hotels (HST) reported $1.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. EPS of $0.41 for the same period compares to $0.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35, the EPS surprise was +17.14%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Host Hotels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average room rate : $280.24 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $275.20.

: $280.24 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $275.20. RevPAR : $201.32 compared to the $200.99 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $201.32 compared to the $200.99 average estimate based on four analysts. Average occupancy rate : 71.8% compared to the 73.1% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 71.8% compared to the 73.1% average estimate based on four analysts. Number of Rooms : 42,000 compared to the 41,031 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 42,000 compared to the 41,031 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of properties : 72 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 75.

: 72 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 75. Revenues- Room : $777 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $758.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

: $777 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $758.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%. Revenues- Other : $109 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $113.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.5%.

: $109 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $113.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.5%. Revenues- Food and beverage : $328 million versus $338.92 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change.

: $328 million versus $338.92 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change. Earnings (loss) per Share- (Diluted): $0.16 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $0.11.

Shares of Host Hotels have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.