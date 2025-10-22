Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Q3 Earnings

Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) reported $62.18 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.4%. EPS of $0.30 for the same period compares to $0.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $67 million, representing a surprise of -7.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -34.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Efficiency Ratio : -22.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 58.5%.

: -22.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 58.5%. Net Interest Margin : 3.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.5%.

: 3.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.5%. Annualized net charge-offs of average total loans : 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.

: 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $6.77 billion versus $6.6 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $6.77 billion versus $6.6 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Gain on sale of mortgage loans : $1.21 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.28 million.

: $1.21 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.28 million. Net Interest Income : $58.39 million compared to the $56.86 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $58.39 million compared to the $56.86 million average estimate based on three analysts. Interchange fees : $3.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.54 million.

: $3.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.54 million. Other income : $-6.56 million compared to the $1.03 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $-6.56 million compared to the $1.03 million average estimate based on two analysts. Mortgage servicing income net of impairment : $0.35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.4 million.

: $0.35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.4 million. Service charges on deposit accounts : $3.47 million versus $3.24 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $3.47 million versus $3.24 million estimated by two analysts on average. Fiduciary activities : $1.36 million compared to the $1.29 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.36 million compared to the $1.29 million average estimate based on two analysts. Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance: $0.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.33 million.

Here is how Horizon Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Horizon Bancorp have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

