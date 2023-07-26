Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI) reported revenue of $50.78 million, up 31.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.90, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $52.33 million, representing a surprise of -2.96%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how HomeTrust Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 60.87% compared to the 57.37% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 60.87% compared to the 57.37% average estimate based on three analysts. Net Interest Margin : 4.32% compared to the 4.37% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 4.32% compared to the 4.37% average estimate based on three analysts. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.13% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.13%.

: 0.13% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.13%. Total interest-earning assets - Average : $4.07 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.20 billion.

: $4.07 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.20 billion. Total noninterest income : $6.89 million versus $7.24 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $6.89 million versus $7.24 million estimated by three analysts on average. Gain on sale of loans held for sale : $1.11 million versus $1.41 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1.11 million versus $1.41 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $43.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $44.76 million.

: $43.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $44.76 million. Service charges on deposit accounts : $2.39 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.15 million.

: $2.39 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.15 million. Other, net : $0.71 million compared to the $0.89 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $0.71 million compared to the $0.89 million average estimate based on two analysts. BOLI income : $0.57 million versus $0.77 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $0.57 million versus $0.77 million estimated by two analysts on average. Loan income and fees: $0.79 million versus $0.78 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares have returned +11.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (HTBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.