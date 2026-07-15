Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Home BancShares (HOMB) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2026, Home BancShares (HOMB) reported revenue of $295.1 million, up 8.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.64, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $287.63 million, representing a surprise of +2.6%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Efficiency Ratio : 44.5% compared to the 42.3% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 44.5% compared to the 42.3% average estimate based on three analysts. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $21.74 billion compared to the $21.99 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $21.74 billion compared to the $21.99 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Net Interest Margin (FTE) : 4.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.5%.

: 4.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.5%. Total non-performing loans : $185.33 million versus $185.69 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $185.33 million versus $185.69 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total non-performing assets : $228.6 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $230.19 million.

: $228.6 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $230.19 million. Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans : 0.1% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 0.1% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $241.64 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $240.97 million.

: $241.64 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $240.97 million. Total Non-Interest Income : $53.45 million versus $46.67 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $53.45 million versus $46.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net Interest Income (FTE): $244.3 million versus $243.42 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Home BancShares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Home BancShares here>>>

Shares of Home BancShares have returned +3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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