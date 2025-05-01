Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About HF Sinclair (DINO) Q1 Earnings

HF Sinclair (DINO) reported $6.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.4%. EPS of -$0.27 for the same period compares to $0.71 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.08 billion, representing a surprise of -10.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +34.15%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.41.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how HF Sinclair performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Consolidated - Average per produced barrel - Adjusted refinery gross margin : 9.12 $/bbl versus 8.83 $/bbl estimated by four analysts on average.

: 9.12 $/bbl versus 8.83 $/bbl estimated by four analysts on average. Mid-Continent Region - Average per produced barrel - Adjusted refinery gross margin : $/ 7.6 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $/ 6.51.

: $/ 7.6 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $/ 6.51. West Region - Average per produced barrel - Adjusted refinery gross margin : $/ 10.19 compared to the $/ 10.37 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $/ 10.19 compared to the $/ 10.37 average estimate based on four analysts. Consolidated - Sales of produced refined products (BPD) : 621.79 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 632.28 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by four analysts on average.

: 621.79 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 632.28 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by four analysts on average. West Region - Sales of produced refined products (BPD) : 366.43 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 379.19 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by four analysts on average.

: 366.43 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 379.19 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by four analysts on average. Mid-Continent Region - Sales of produced refined products (BPD) : 255.36 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 253.09 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on four analysts.

: 255.36 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 253.09 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on four analysts. Sales and other revenues- Lubricants & Specialties : $638 million compared to the $562.35 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.9% year over year.

: $638 million compared to the $562.35 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.9% year over year. Sales and other revenues- Midstream : $156 million compared to the $167.63 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $156 million compared to the $167.63 million average estimate based on four analysts. Sales and other revenues- Marketing : $686 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $745.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.6%.

: $686 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $745.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.6%. Sales and other revenues- Refining : $5.65 billion versus $4.26 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.9% change.

: $5.65 billion versus $4.26 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.9% change. Sales and other revenues- Renewables : $190 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $114.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.7%.

: $190 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $114.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.7%. Sales and other revenues- Corporate, Other and Eliminations: -$951 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$1.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.3%.

Shares of HF Sinclair have returned -10.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

