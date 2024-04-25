Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Heritage Financial (HFWA) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Heritage Financial (HFWA) reported revenue of $48.63 million, down 28.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.40, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $59.87 million, representing a surprise of -18.77%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Heritage Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 3.3% compared to the 3.3% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 3.3% compared to the 3.3% average estimate based on three analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 83% versus 67.9% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 83% versus 67.9% estimated by three analysts on average. Total Nonperforming Assets : $7.42 million compared to the $7.74 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $7.42 million compared to the $7.74 million average estimate based on two analysts. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $6.24 billion compared to the $6.38 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $6.24 billion compared to the $6.38 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Total Nonaccrual Loans : $7.42 million compared to the $6.61 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $7.42 million compared to the $6.61 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Income : $51.53 million compared to the $52.76 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $51.53 million compared to the $52.76 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total Noninterest Income : -$2.90 million versus $7.11 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: -$2.90 million versus $7.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Gain on sale of loans, net: $0.03 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.07 million.

Shares of Heritage Financial have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

