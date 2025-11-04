Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Henry Schein (HSIC) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2025, Henry Schein (HSIC) reported revenue of $3.34 billion, up 5.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.38, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.27 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.27, the EPS surprise was +8.66%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Geographic Revenue- International Distribution and Value-Added Services- Medical : $27 million compared to the $26.73 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.

: $27 million compared to the $26.73 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year. Geographic Revenue- International Distribution and Value-Added Services- Dental : $833 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $816.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.2%.

: $833 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $816.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.2%. Geographic Revenue- U.S. Distribution and Value-Added Services : $1.98 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.93 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.6%.

: $1.98 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.93 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.6%. Geographic Revenue- U.S. Distribution and Value-Added Services- Dental- Merchandise : $607 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $593.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.3%.

: $607 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $593.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.3%. Net Sales- Global Specialty Products : $369 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $365.31 million.

: $369 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $365.31 million. Net Sales- Global Technology : $173 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $164.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.7%.

: $173 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $164.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.7%. Net Sales- Global Distribution and Value-Added Services : $2.84 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.78 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.8%.

: $2.84 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.78 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.8%. Net Sales- Eliminations : $-43 million versus $-42.29 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $-43 million versus $-42.29 million estimated by six analysts on average. Net Sales- Global Distribution and Value-Added Services- Global Dental : $1.71 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.68 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.5%.

: $1.71 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.68 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.5%. Net Sales- Global Distribution and Value-Added Services- Global Medical : $1.13 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.1 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

: $1.13 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.1 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%. Geographic Revenue- International Distribution and Value-Added Services : $860 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $842.87 million.

: $860 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $842.87 million. Net Sales- Global Distribution and Value-Added Services- Global Dental- Global Equipment: $440 million versus $425.27 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change.

Here is how Henry Schein performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Henry Schein have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

