Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Helmerich & Payne (HP) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2023, Helmerich & Payne (HP) reported revenue of $659.61 million, up 4.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.69, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $660.04 million, representing a surprise of -0.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Helmerich & Payne performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average active rigs - North America Solutions : 149 versus 150 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 149 versus 150 estimated by four analysts on average. Average active rigs - Offshore Gulf of Mexico : 4 compared to the 4 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 4 compared to the 4 average estimate based on four analysts. Average active rigs - International Solutions : 13 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 14.

: 13 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 14. Number of available rigs at the end of period - Offshore Gulf of Mexico : 7 compared to the 7 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 7 compared to the 7 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of available rigs at the end of period - International Solutions : 22 compared to the 22 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 22 compared to the 22 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of available rigs at the end of period - North America Solutions : 233 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 234.

: 233 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 234. Number of active rigs at the end of period - Offshore Gulf of Mexico : 4 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.

: 4 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4. Operating Revenues- North America Solutions : $575.19 million versus $565.22 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change.

: $575.19 million versus $565.22 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change. Operating Revenues- Offshore Gulf of Mexico : $28.88 million versus $30.38 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.8% change.

: $28.88 million versus $30.38 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.8% change. Operating Revenues- International Solutions : $53.18 million versus $56.93 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.5% change.

: $53.18 million versus $56.93 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.5% change. Operating Revenues- Drilling services : $657.26 million versus $657.62 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change.

: $657.26 million versus $657.62 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change. Operating Revenues- Total Other: $2.35 million compared to the $2.16 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne have returned -7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

