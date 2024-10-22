Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2024, Hanmi Financial (HAFC) reported revenue of $58.49 million, down 11.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.49, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $59.23 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hanmi Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 60% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 59.6%.

: 60% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 59.6%. Net interest margin : 2.7% compared to the 2.7% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2.7% compared to the 2.7% average estimate based on three analysts. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $7.30 billion compared to the $7.40 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $7.30 billion compared to the $7.40 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans : 0.1% versus 0.2% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 0.1% versus 0.2% estimated by two analysts on average. Total Non-interest income : $8.44 million compared to the $8.80 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $8.44 million compared to the $8.80 million average estimate based on three analysts. Net Interest Income : $50.05 million versus $50.65 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $50.05 million versus $50.65 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income (tax equivalent basis) : $50.05 million compared to the $50.76 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $50.05 million compared to the $50.76 million average estimate based on two analysts. Service charges on deposit accounts : $2.31 million versus $2.73 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.31 million versus $2.73 million estimated by two analysts on average. Other operating income : $3.33 million compared to the $2.73 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $3.33 million compared to the $2.73 million average estimate based on two analysts. Trade finance & other service charges and fees: $1.25 million versus $1.15 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Hanmi Financial have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

