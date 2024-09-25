Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About H. B. Fuller (FUL) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended August 2024, H. B. Fuller (FUL) reported revenue of $917.93 million, up 1.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.13, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $958.61 million, representing a surprise of -4.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -8.87%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.24.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how H. B. Fuller performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Revenue- Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives : $389.85 million compared to the $400.21 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.1% year over year.

: $389.85 million compared to the $400.21 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.1% year over year. Net Revenue- Construction Adhesives : $153.15 million compared to the $147.97 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.7% year over year.

: $153.15 million compared to the $147.97 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.7% year over year. Net Revenue- Engineering Adhesives : $374.92 million compared to the $401.76 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year.

: $374.92 million compared to the $401.76 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA- Engineering Adhesives : $73.97 million compared to the $80.94 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $73.97 million compared to the $80.94 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Construction Adhesives : $25.12 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.35 million.

: $25.12 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.35 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives: $64.32 million versus $68.67 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of H. B. Fuller have returned -1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

H. B. Fuller Company (FUL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.