Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2024, Group 1 Automotive (GPI) reported revenue of $5.22 billion, up 11% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $9.90, compared to $12.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.14 billion, representing a surprise of +1.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.30%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $9.93.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Group 1 Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Units sold - United Kingdom - Retail new vehicles sold : 14,075 versus 11,656 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 14,075 versus 11,656 estimated by three analysts on average. Average sales price per unit sold - United Kingdom - Used Vehicle Retail : $29,078 versus $29,393.76 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $29,078 versus $29,393.76 estimated by three analysts on average. Units sold - Retail new vehicles sold : 53,775 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 51,607.

: 53,775 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 51,607. Units sold - Retail used vehicles sold : 55,907 versus 54,626 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 55,907 versus 54,626 estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- United States - New vehicle retail sales : $2.02 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%.

: $2.02 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%. Revenues- United States - Used vehicle retail sales : $1.16 billion compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.3% year over year.

: $1.16 billion compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.3% year over year. Revenues- United Kingdom - New vehicle retail sales : $550.70 million versus $506.76 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +59.9% change.

: $550.70 million versus $506.76 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +59.9% change. Revenues- United Kingdom - F&I, net : $29.40 million versus $25.50 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +64.3% change.

: $29.40 million versus $25.50 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +64.3% change. Revenues- New vehicle retail sales : $2.57 billion compared to the $2.53 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.4% year over year.

: $2.57 billion compared to the $2.53 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.4% year over year. Revenues- Used vehicle retail sales : $1.66 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.65 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%.

: $1.66 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.65 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%. Revenues- Finance, insurance and other, net : $214.10 million compared to the $214.82 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year.

: $214.10 million compared to the $214.82 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year. Revenues- Total Used vehicle: $1.78 billion versus $1.77 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive have returned -6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.