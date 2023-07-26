Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Q2 Earnings

Group 1 Automotive (GPI) reported $4.56 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10%. EPS of $11.73 for the same period compares to $12.00 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.41 billion, representing a surprise of +3.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $11.00.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Group 1 Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Units sold - Retail new vehicles sold : 44740 compared to the 42691.12 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 44740 compared to the 42691.12 average estimate based on four analysts. Units sold - Retail used vehicles sold : 46764 compared to the 50492.61 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 46764 compared to the 50492.61 average estimate based on four analysts. Units sold - United Kingdom - Retail new vehicles sold : 8045 compared to the 8431.36 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 8045 compared to the 8431.36 average estimate based on three analysts. Average sales price per unit sold - United States - New Vehicle Retail : $52,201 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $51,268.94.

: $52,201 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $51,268.94. Revenues- United Kingdom - New vehicle retail sales : $327.60 million compared to the $482.08 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $327.60 million compared to the $482.08 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- United States - Used vehicle retail sales : $1.14 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.12 billion.

: $1.14 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.12 billion. Revenues- United Kingdom - Used vehicle retail sales : $310.70 million versus $309.88 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $310.70 million versus $309.88 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- United Kingdom - F&I, net : $17.10 million compared to the $18.26 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $17.10 million compared to the $18.26 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- New vehicle retail sales : $2.24 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.2%.

: $2.24 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.2%. Revenues- Used vehicle retail sales : $1.45 billion compared to the $1.45 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year.

: $1.45 billion compared to the $1.45 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year. Revenues- Finance, insurance and other, net : $190.30 million versus $184.01 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.1% change.

: $190.30 million versus $184.01 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.1% change. Revenues- Total Used vehicle: $1.56 billion versus $1.55 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.4% change.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

