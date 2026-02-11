Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About GlobalFoundries (GFS) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2025, GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS) reported revenue of $1.83 billion, representing no change compared to the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.55, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.8 billion, representing a surprise of +1.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.4%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Wafer shipment volume : 619 compared to the 624 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 619 compared to the 624 average estimate based on three analysts. Net revenue- Type of goods and services- Wafer revenue : $1.61 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%.

: $1.61 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%. Net revenue- End Markets- Smart Mobile Devices : $657 million compared to the $686.84 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11% year over year.

: $657 million compared to the $686.84 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11% year over year. Net revenue- End Markets- Non wafer revenue and other : $218 million compared to the $233.1 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +42.5% year over year.

: $218 million compared to the $233.1 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +42.5% year over year. Net revenue- End Markets- Home and Industrial IoT : $303 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $282.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.7%.

: $303 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $282.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.7%. Net revenue- End Markets- Automotive : $427 million versus $417.3 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change.

: $427 million versus $417.3 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change. Net revenue- End Markets- Communications Infrastructure & Datacenter: $225 million versus $183.39 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32.4% change.

Here is how GlobalFoundries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of GlobalFoundries have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

