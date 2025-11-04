Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Global Payments (GPN) Q3 Earnings

Global Payments (GPN) reported $2.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 3%. EPS of $3.26 for the same period compares to $3.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.41 billion, representing a surprise of +0.9%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.93%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.23.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Non-Gaap Revenues- Merchant Solutions : $1.88 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.87 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.

: $1.88 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.87 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%. Non-Gaap Revenues- Issuer Solutions : $561.78 million compared to the $551.69 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year.

: $561.78 million compared to the $551.69 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year. Non-Gaap Revenues- Intersegment Elimination : $-17.38 million compared to the $-17.08 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.8% year over year.

: $-17.38 million compared to the $-17.08 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.8% year over year. Revenues- Merchant Solutions : $2.01 billion versus $2.03 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change.

: $2.01 billion versus $2.03 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change. Non-Gaap Operating Income- Corporate : $-132.99 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $-134.09 million.

: $-132.99 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $-134.09 million. Non-Gaap Operating Income- Issuer Solutions : $263.49 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $257.61 million.

: $263.49 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $257.61 million. Non-Gaap Operating Income- Merchant Solutions : $962.34 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $956.81 million.

: $962.34 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $956.81 million. Operating Income- Merchant Solutions: $749.99 million compared to the $734.99 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Global Payments performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Global Payments have returned -11.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

