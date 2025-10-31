Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Glaukos (GKOS) Q3 Earnings

Glaukos (GKOS) reported $133.54 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 38.1%. EPS of -$0.16 for the same period compares to -$0.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $121.93 million, representing a surprise of +9.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +40.74%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.27.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Revenues by product category- United States- Glaucoma : $80.8 million compared to the $73.12 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +56.7% year over year.

: $80.8 million compared to the $73.12 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +56.7% year over year. Revenues by product category- United States- Corneal Health : $20.65 million compared to the $18.33 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.9% year over year.

: $20.65 million compared to the $18.33 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.9% year over year. Revenues by geography- International : $32.09 million compared to the $30.47 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.4% year over year.

: $32.09 million compared to the $30.47 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.4% year over year. Revenues by product category- International- Corneal Health : $2.64 million compared to the $2.35 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.9% year over year.

: $2.64 million compared to the $2.35 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.9% year over year. Revenues by geography- United States : $101.45 million compared to the $91.46 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +44.9% year over year.

: $101.45 million compared to the $91.46 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +44.9% year over year. Revenues by product category- International- Glaucoma : $29.4 million compared to the $28.12 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.2% year over year.

: $29.4 million compared to the $28.12 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.2% year over year. Net Sales- Corneal Health : $23.3 million compared to the $20.68 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.9% year over year.

: $23.3 million compared to the $20.68 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.9% year over year. Net Sales- Glaucoma: $110.2 million compared to the $101.25 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +44.9% year over year.

Here is how Glaukos performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Glaukos have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

