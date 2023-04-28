Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Gentex (GNTX) Q1 Earnings

Gentex (GNTX) reported $550.76 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.6%. EPS of $0.42 for the same period compares to $0.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $544.03 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38, the EPS surprise was +10.53%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Gentex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Auto-Dimming Mirror Units : 12717 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 11987.36 thousand.

: 12717 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 11987.36 thousand. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Interior Mirrors : 8197 thousand versus 7890.39 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 8197 thousand versus 7890.39 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Exterior Mirrors : 4519 thousand compared to the 4096.97 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 4519 thousand compared to the 4096.97 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - North American Interior Mirrors : 2426 thousand versus 2344.67 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2426 thousand versus 2344.67 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total International Mirror Units : 8672 thousand versus 8052.47 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 8672 thousand versus 8052.47 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total North American Mirror Units : 4045 thousand versus 3934.89 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 4045 thousand versus 3934.89 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - International Interior Mirrors : 5771 thousand versus 5545.71 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 5771 thousand versus 5545.71 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - International Exterior Mirrors : 2901 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2506.75 thousand.

: 2901 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2506.75 thousand. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - North American Exterior Mirrors : 1619 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1590.22 thousand.

: 1619 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1590.22 thousand. Revenue- Other : $13.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.1%.

: $13.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.1%. Revenue- Automotive products: $537.40 million compared to the $524.58 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.3% year over year.

Shares of Gentex have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

