Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) Q1 Earnings

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (GCMG) reported $125.85 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.6%. EPS of $0.18 for the same period compares to $0.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $126.52 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19, the EPS surprise was -5.26%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how GCM Grosvenor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Fee-paying AUM - Private Markets Strategies : $44.40 billion compared to the $43.79 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $44.40 billion compared to the $43.79 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Fee-paying AUM Total : $66.40 billion compared to the $66.05 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $66.40 billion compared to the $66.05 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Fee-paying AUM - Absolute Return Strategies : $22 billion compared to the $22.24 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $22 billion compared to the $22.24 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Assets Under Management : $81.96 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $81.69 billion.

: $81.96 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $81.69 billion. Incentive fees : $15.07 million versus $21.63 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $15.07 million versus $21.63 million estimated by four analysts on average. Other operating income : $1.46 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.09 million.

: $1.46 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.09 million. Management fees: $109.32 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $102.66 million.

Shares of GCM Grosvenor have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

