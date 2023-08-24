Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Gap (GPS) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended July 2023, Gap (GPS) reported revenue of $3.55 billion, down 8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.34, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.6 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09, the EPS surprise was +277.78%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Gap performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable Store Sales - Old Navy - YoY change : -6% versus -4.03% estimated by five analysts on average.

: -6% versus -4.03% estimated by five analysts on average. Comparable store sales - YoY change : -6% compared to the -4.07% average estimate based on five analysts.

: -6% compared to the -4.07% average estimate based on five analysts. Comparable store sales - Banana Republic - YoY change : -8% versus -6.44% estimated by five analysts on average.

: -8% versus -6.44% estimated by five analysts on average. Comparable Store Sales - Gap - YoY change : -1% versus -0.61% estimated by five analysts on average.

: -1% versus -0.61% estimated by five analysts on average. Number of Store Locations - Gap - Total : 621 compared to the 651.25 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 621 compared to the 651.25 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of Store Locations - Banana Republic - Total : 455 compared to the 454 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 455 compared to the 454 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of Store Locations - Old Navy North America : 1247 versus 1253.25 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1247 versus 1253.25 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of Store Locations - Company-operated stores : 2592 compared to the 2618.5 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 2592 compared to the 2618.5 average estimate based on four analysts. Square Footage - Banana Republic North America : 3.4 Msq ft versus 3.48 Msq ft estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3.4 Msq ft versus 3.48 Msq ft estimated by three analysts on average. Net Sales- Gap Global- Total : $755 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $816.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.3%.

: $755 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $816.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.3%. Net Sales- Banana Republic Global- Total : $480 million compared to the $483.58 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11% year over year.

: $480 million compared to the $483.58 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11% year over year. Net Sales- Old Navy Global- Total: $1.96 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.98 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.2%.

Shares of Gap have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.