Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Gap (GPS) Q1 Earnings

Gap (GPS) reported $3.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.8%. EPS of $0.01 for the same period compares to -$0.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.29 billion, representing a surprise of -0.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +105.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.17.

Here is how Gap performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable Store Sales - Old Navy - YoY change : -1% compared to the -3.15% average estimate based on five analysts.

: -1% compared to the -3.15% average estimate based on five analysts. Comparable store sales - YoY change : -3% compared to the -3.42% average estimate based on five analysts.

: -3% compared to the -3.42% average estimate based on five analysts. Comparable Store Sales - Gap - YoY change : 1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -1.49%.

: 1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -1.49%. Comparable store sales - Banana Republic - YoY change : -8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -6.42%.

: -8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -6.42%. Number of Store Locations - Old Navy North America : 1252 compared to the 1246.75 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1252 compared to the 1246.75 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of Store Locations - Gap - Total : 631 compared to the 724 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 631 compared to the 724 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of Store Locations - Banana Republic - Total : 459 versus 460.75 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 459 versus 460.75 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of Store Locations - Company-operated stores : 2601 compared to the 2683.25 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 2601 compared to the 2683.25 average estimate based on four analysts. Square Footage - Old Navy North America : 20 Msq ft versus 19.86 Msq ft estimated by three analysts on average.

: 20 Msq ft versus 19.86 Msq ft estimated by three analysts on average. Net Sales- Gap Global- Total : $692 million versus $754.17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.5% change.

: $692 million versus $754.17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.5% change. Net Sales- Banana Republic Global- Total : $432 million compared to the $432.52 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.4% year over year.

: $432 million compared to the $432.52 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.4% year over year. Net Sales- Old Navy Global- Total: $1.83 billion versus $1.77 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change.

Shares of Gap have returned -18.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

