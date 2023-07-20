Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) reported revenue of $5.74 billion, up 5.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.35, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.65 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28, the EPS surprise was +25.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Freeport-McMoRan performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Production in millions of pounds - Copper - Total South America : 307 Mlbs compared to the 305.3 Mlbs average estimate based on three analysts.

: 307 Mlbs compared to the 305.3 Mlbs average estimate based on three analysts. Production in millions of pounds - Copper - Total North America : 354 Mlbs versus the three-analyst average estimate of 355.43 Mlbs.

: 354 Mlbs versus the three-analyst average estimate of 355.43 Mlbs. Production in Ounces - Gold - Consolidated : 483 Koz compared to the 493.32 Koz average estimate based on three analysts.

: 483 Koz compared to the 493.32 Koz average estimate based on three analysts. Production in millions of pounds - Molybdenum - By-product - North America : 9 Mlbs versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.52 Mlbs.

: 9 Mlbs versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.52 Mlbs. Production in millions of pounds - Molybdenum - Consolidated : 21 Mlbs versus 20.84 Mlbs estimated by three analysts on average.

: 21 Mlbs versus 20.84 Mlbs estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Indonesia : $2.24 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.1%.

: $2.24 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.1%. Revenues- North America copper mines : $1.59 billion compared to the $1.51 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.3% year over year.

: $1.59 billion compared to the $1.51 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.3% year over year. Revenues- South America copper mines : $1.15 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13%.

: $1.15 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13%. Revenues- Corporate, other & eliminations : -$1.61 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$1.67 billion.

: -$1.61 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$1.67 billion. Revenues- Atlantic Copper Smelting & Refining : $748 million versus $678.64 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +72.8% change.

: $748 million versus $678.64 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +72.8% change. Revenues- Rod & Refining : $1.47 billion versus $1.50 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.4% change.

: $1.47 billion versus $1.50 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.4% change. Revenues- Molybdenum: $150 million compared to the $154.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

