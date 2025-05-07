Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Fortinet (FTNT) Q1 Earnings

Fortinet (FTNT) reported $1.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.8%. EPS of $0.58 for the same period compares to $0.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 billion, representing a surprise of +0.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Fortinet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total billings (Non-GAAP) : $1.60 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $1.57 billion.

: $1.60 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $1.57 billion. Total deferred revenue : $6.42 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $6.39 billion.

: $6.42 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $6.39 billion. Geographic revenues- Total Americas : $629.80 million compared to the $635.09 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year.

: $629.80 million compared to the $635.09 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year. Revenue- Asia Pacific and Japan : $281.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $308.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.

: $281.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $308.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%. Revenue- Europe Middle East and Africa : $628.40 million compared to the $600.09 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.5% year over year.

: $628.40 million compared to the $600.09 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.5% year over year. Revenue- Product : $459.10 million versus $443.39 million estimated by 14 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.3% change.

: $459.10 million versus $443.39 million estimated by 14 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.3% change. Revenue- Services : $1.08 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on 14 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.4% year over year.

: $1.08 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on 14 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.4% year over year. Gross profit- Product Non-GAAP : $311 million versus $279.69 million estimated by 10 analysts on average.

: $311 million versus $279.69 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Gross profit- Service Non-GAAP : $949.30 million versus $958.33 million estimated by 10 analysts on average.

: $949.30 million versus $958.33 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Gross profit- Product : $309.20 million compared to the $274.11 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $309.20 million compared to the $274.11 million average estimate based on four analysts. Gross profit- Services: $937.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $956.03 million.

Shares of Fortinet have returned +21.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

