Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ford Motor Company (F) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2022, Ford Motor Company (F) reported revenue of $41.8 billion, up 18.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.51, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39.34 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60, the EPS surprise was -15%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ford Motor Company performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Wholesale Units - China (Including Taiwan) : 117 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 162.37 thousand.

: 117 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 162.37 thousand. Wholesale Units - International Markets Group (IMG) : 103 thousand versus 92.71 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 103 thousand versus 92.71 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Wholesale Units - Total Automotive : 1147 thousand compared to the 1208.84 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1147 thousand compared to the 1208.84 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Wholesale unit Volumes-Automotive-Ford South America : 26 thousand compared to the 35.09 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 26 thousand compared to the 35.09 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Wholesale unit volumes-Automotive-Ford Europe : 266 thousand compared to the 259.25 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 266 thousand compared to the 259.25 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Wholesale unit Volumes-Automotive-Ford North America : 635 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 659.75 thousand.

: 635 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 659.75 thousand. Automotive Revenue- China (Including Taiwan) : $300 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $569.73 million.

: $300 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $569.73 million. Automotive Revenue- International Markets Group (IMG) : $3.30 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.58 billion.

: $3.30 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.58 billion. Net sales-Automotive-Ford South America [$M] : $900 million versus $1.21 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.5% change.

: $900 million versus $1.21 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.5% change. Net sales-Automotive-Ford North America [$M] : $31 billion compared to the $28.86 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.2% year over year.

: $31 billion compared to the $28.86 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.2% year over year. Net sales-Automotive-Ford Europe [$M] : $6.10 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7%.

: $6.10 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7%. Automotive sales: $41.80 billion compared to the $39.40 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.4% year over year.

Shares of Ford Motor Company have returned +14.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

