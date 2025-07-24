Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Flushing Financial (FFIC) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2025, Flushing Financial (FFIC) reported revenue of $63.49 million, up 35.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.32, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $58.7 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29, the EPS surprise was +10.34%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Efficiency ratio : 67.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 72.2%.

: 67.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 72.2%. Net Interest Margin : 2.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.5%.

: 2.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.5%. Average Balances - Total interest-earning assets : $8.4 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.43 billion.

: $8.4 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.43 billion. Other income : $0.65 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.78 million.

: $0.65 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.78 million. Net Interest Income : $53.21 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $52.59 million.

: $53.21 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $52.59 million. Bank owned life insurance : $2.84 million versus $3.3 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.84 million versus $3.3 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net gain (loss) on sale of loans : $2.76 million versus $0.08 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.76 million versus $0.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends : $0.43 million compared to the $0.68 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $0.43 million compared to the $0.68 million average estimate based on two analysts. Banking services fee income : $1.95 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.47 million.

: $1.95 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.47 million. Total Non-Interest Income: $10.28 million versus $6.11 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Flushing Financial have returned +8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

