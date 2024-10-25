Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About First Hawaiian (FHB) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2024, First Hawaiian (FHB) reported revenue of $210 million, up 3.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.48, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $204.83 million, representing a surprise of +2.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how First Hawaiian performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net charge-offs : 0.1% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 0.1% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on three analysts. Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases : $17.83 million compared to the $18.94 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $17.83 million compared to the $18.94 million average estimate based on three analysts. Net interest margin : 3% versus 2.9% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3% versus 2.9% estimated by three analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : 59.8% compared to the 60.8% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 59.8% compared to the 60.8% average estimate based on three analysts. Average Balance - Total Earning Assets : $21.33 billion compared to the $22.08 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $21.33 billion compared to the $22.08 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Total Non-Performing Assets : $17.83 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.94 million.

: $17.83 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.94 million. Total Noninterest Income : $53.29 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $50.20 million.

: $53.29 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $50.20 million. Net Interest Income : $156.71 million versus $154.63 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $156.71 million versus $154.63 million estimated by three analysts on average. Bank-owned life insurance : $4.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.37 million.

: $4.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.37 million. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $157.80 million versus $155.36 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $157.80 million versus $155.36 million estimated by two analysts on average. Other service charges and fees : $11.79 million compared to the $10.33 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $11.79 million compared to the $10.33 million average estimate based on two analysts. Noninterest income- Other: $2.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.20 million.

Shares of First Hawaiian have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

