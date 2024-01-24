Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About First Community (FCCO) Q4 Earnings

First Community (FCCO) reported $15.23 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.1%. EPS of $0.43 for the same period compares to $0.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.93 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37, the EPS surprise was +16.22%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how First Community performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 69.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 73%.

: 69.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 73%. Net Interest Margin : 2.9% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2.9% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on three analysts. Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans) : 0% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 0% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts. Total Interest-Earning Assets - Average Balance : $1.69 billion compared to the $1.64 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.69 billion compared to the $1.64 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Total Non-Interest Income : $2.93 million compared to the $2.92 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2.93 million compared to the $2.92 million average estimate based on three analysts. Other non-interest (loss) income : $1.11 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.18 million.

: $1.11 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.18 million. Net Interest Income/margin (tax equivalent) : $12.34 million versus $12.04 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $12.34 million versus $12.04 million estimated by two analysts on average. Mortgage banking income : $0.37 million versus $0.33 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $0.37 million versus $0.33 million estimated by two analysts on average. Investment advisory fees and non-deposit commissions : $1.18 million versus $1.18 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.18 million versus $1.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Deposit service charges: $0.27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.24 million.

Shares of First Community have returned -13.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Community Corporation (FCCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.