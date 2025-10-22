Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About First American Financial (FAF) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2025, First American Financial (FAF) reported revenue of $1.98 billion, up 40.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.70, compared to $1.34 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.42, the EPS surprise was +19.72%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Revenues- Net investment income : $163.8 million compared to the $153.82 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year.

: $163.8 million compared to the $153.82 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year. Revenues- Agent premiums : $798.8 million versus $720.65 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.8% change.

: $798.8 million versus $720.65 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.8% change. Revenues- Direct premiums and escrow fees : $708 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $707.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.7%.

: $708 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $707.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.7%. Revenues- Information and other: $282 million versus $274.33 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.9% change.

Here is how First American Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of First American Financial have returned -6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

