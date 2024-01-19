Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) reported revenue of $2.16 billion, down 6.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.99, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90, the EPS surprise was +10.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Fifth Third Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio (FTE) : 67.2% versus 56.4% estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 67.2% versus 56.4% estimated by eight analysts on average. Net interest margin (FTE) : 2.9% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 2.9% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on eight analysts. Book value per share : $25.04 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $22.70.

: $25.04 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $22.70. Tangible book value per share (including AOCI) : $17.64 compared to the $15.10 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $17.64 compared to the $15.10 average estimate based on seven analysts. Return on average assets : 1% versus 1.1% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 1% versus 1.1% estimated by seven analysts on average. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $198.17 billion versus $194.02 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $198.17 billion versus $194.02 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio) : 0.3% versus 0.3% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 0.3% versus 0.3% estimated by six analysts on average. Return on average common equity : 12.9% compared to the 13.9% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 12.9% compared to the 13.9% average estimate based on five analysts. CET1 Capital Ratio : 10.3% versus 10% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 10.3% versus 10% estimated by four analysts on average. Total nonaccrual portfolio loans and leases : $649 million versus $591.14 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $649 million versus $591.14 million estimated by three analysts on average. Tier I risk-based Capital Ratio : 11.6% versus 11.3% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 11.6% versus 11.3% estimated by three analysts on average. Leverage Ratio: 8.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8.8%.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp have returned -3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

