Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Q2 Earnings

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) reported $3.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 46.1%. EPS of $1.02 for the same period compares to $0.90 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.25 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.98, the EPS surprise was +4.08%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Efficiency Ratio (FTE) : 64.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 57.5%.

: 64.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 57.5%. Net interest margin (FTE) : 3.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.4%.

: 3.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.4%. Total nonperforming assets : $1.24 billion compared to the $1.01 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.24 billion compared to the $1.01 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Regulatory Capital Ratios - Tier 1 risk-based Capital : 10.8% versus 10.9% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 10.8% versus 10.9% estimated by two analysts on average. Return on average common equity : 9.5% compared to the 10.5% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 9.5% compared to the 10.5% average estimate based on two analysts. Book value per share : $35.56 versus $35.79 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $35.56 versus $35.79 estimated by two analysts on average. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $264.99 billion versus $266.2 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $264.99 billion versus $266.2 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Regulatory Capital Ratios - Leverage : 9.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.3%.

: 9.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.3%. Tangible book value per share (including AOCI) : $23.15 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.17.

: $23.15 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.17. Return on average assets : 1.1% compared to the 1.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1.1% compared to the 1.2% average estimate based on two analysts. Tangible common equity (including AOCI) : 7.3% compared to the 7.4% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 7.3% compared to the 7.4% average estimate based on two analysts. Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio): 0.3% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Fifth Third Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Fifth Third Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp have returned +12.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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