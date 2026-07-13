Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About FB Financial (FBK) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2026, FB Financial (FBK) reported revenue of $174.75 million, up 27.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.14, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $173.93 million, representing a surprise of +0.48%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.14.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Core Efficiency Ratio : 52% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 54%.

: 52% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 54%. Net Interest Margin : 4% versus 3.9% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 4% versus 3.9% estimated by three analysts on average. Net Charge-offs during the period to Average Loans outstanding : 0.1% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 0.1% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts. Average Earning Assets : $15.22 billion versus $15.4 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $15.22 billion versus $15.4 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Mortgage banking income : $11.17 million compared to the $13.77 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $11.17 million compared to the $13.77 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total Noninterest income : $25.78 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $27.39 million.

: $25.78 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $27.39 million. Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) : $149.79 million versus $149.92 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $149.79 million versus $149.92 million estimated by two analysts on average. Other Income : $2.73 million versus $2.45 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.73 million versus $2.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Service charges on deposit accounts : $4.47 million compared to the $4.31 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $4.47 million compared to the $4.31 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Income : $148.97 million compared to the $146 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $148.97 million compared to the $146 million average estimate based on two analysts. ATM and interchange fees : $3.27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.13 million.

: $3.27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.13 million. Investment services and trust income: $4.52 million compared to the $4.48 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how FB Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for FB Financial here>>>

Shares of FB Financial have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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FB Financial Corporation (FBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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