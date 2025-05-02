Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Exxon (XOM) Q1 Earnings

Exxon Mobil (XOM) reported $83.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.1%. EPS of $1.76 for the same period compares to $2.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $84.15 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.74, the EPS surprise was +1.15%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Exxon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Oil-equivalent production per day : 4,551 KBOE/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 4,570.89 KBOE/D.

: 4,551 KBOE/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 4,570.89 KBOE/D. Natural gas production available for sale per day - Europe : 331 Mcf/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 347.38 Mcf/D.

: 331 Mcf/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 347.38 Mcf/D. Natural gas production available for sale per day - Africa : 118 Mcf/D compared to the 143.66 Mcf/D average estimate based on four analysts.

: 118 Mcf/D compared to the 143.66 Mcf/D average estimate based on four analysts. Natural gas production available for sale per day - Asia : 3,457 Mcf/D versus 3,279.76 Mcf/D estimated by four analysts on average.

: 3,457 Mcf/D versus 3,279.76 Mcf/D estimated by four analysts on average. Natural gas production available for sale per day - Australia / Oceania : 1,256 Mcf/D versus 1,259.92 Mcf/D estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1,256 Mcf/D versus 1,259.92 Mcf/D estimated by four analysts on average. Natural gas production available for sale per day - Total International (excl. U.S) : 5,204 Mcf/D versus 5,096.44 Mcf/D estimated by four analysts on average.

: 5,204 Mcf/D versus 5,096.44 Mcf/D estimated by four analysts on average. Net production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, bitumen and synthetic oil per day - Total International (excl. U.S) : 1721 thousands of barrels of oil compared to the 1737.29 thousands of barrels of oil average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1721 thousands of barrels of oil compared to the 1737.29 thousands of barrels of oil average estimate based on four analysts. Refinery throughput per day - Total International (excl. U.S) : 2021 thousands of barrels of oil compared to the 2035.36 thousands of barrels of oil average estimate based on four analysts.

: 2021 thousands of barrels of oil compared to the 2035.36 thousands of barrels of oil average estimate based on four analysts. Energy Products sales per day - Non-U.S. 2555 thousands of barrels of oil versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2611.71 thousands of barrels of oil.

2555 thousands of barrels of oil versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2611.71 thousands of barrels of oil. Revenues- Sales and other operating revenue : $81.06 billion compared to the $84.12 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.8% year over year.

: $81.06 billion compared to the $84.12 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.8% year over year. Revenues- Other income : $703 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $831.78 million.

: $703 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $831.78 million. Revenues- Income from equity affiliates: $1.37 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.7%.

Shares of Exxon have returned -5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.