Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Expedia (EXPE) Q2 Earnings

Expedia (EXPE) reported $3.79 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.4%. EPS of $4.24 for the same period compares to $3.51 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.71 billion, representing a surprise of +1.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.42%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.14.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Gross bookings - Total : $30.41 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $29.81 billion.

: $30.41 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $29.81 billion. Stayed Room Night /Booked room nights Growth : 7% versus 4% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 7% versus 4% estimated by seven analysts on average. Stayed room nights/ Booked room nights : 106 versus 103 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 106 versus 103 estimated by seven analysts on average. Gross bookings - Agency : $12.38 billion versus $12.58 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $12.38 billion versus $12.58 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Revenue- International : $1.48 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.45 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13%.

: $1.48 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.45 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13%. Revenue- United States : $2.3 billion compared to the $2.29 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year.

: $2.3 billion compared to the $2.29 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year. Revenue- B2C : $2.48 billion compared to the $2.45 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $2.48 billion compared to the $2.45 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Revenue- B2B : $1.21 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.3%.

: $1.21 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.3%. Revenue- Trivago : $98 million versus $93.04 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.3% change.

: $98 million versus $93.04 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.3% change. Revenue- Expedia Group (excluding trivago) : $3.69 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.62 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%.

: $3.69 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.62 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%. Revenue by Service Type- Lodging : $3.04 billion compared to the $2.98 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year.

: $3.04 billion compared to the $2.98 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year. Revenue by Service Type- Other: $361 million compared to the $404.75 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year.

Here is how Expedia performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Expedia have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

