Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Everest Group (EG) Q4 Earnings

Everest Group (EG) reported $4.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.6%. EPS of $13.26 for the same period compares to -$18.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.31 billion, representing a surprise of +2.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $13.36.

Reinsurance - Total Loss ratio : 63.6% compared to the 61% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 63.6% compared to the 61% average estimate based on three analysts. Reinsurance - Commission and brokerage ratio : 25.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 25.2%.

: 25.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 25.2%. Reinsurance - Other underwriting expenses ratio : 2.4% compared to the 2.6% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2.4% compared to the 2.6% average estimate based on three analysts. Reinsurance - Combined ratio : 91.2% compared to the 88.9% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 91.2% compared to the 88.9% average estimate based on three analysts. Insurance - Total Loss ratio : 81.5% versus 71.9% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 81.5% versus 71.9% estimated by three analysts on average. Insurance - Combined ratio : 117% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 102.1%.

: 117% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 102.1%. Insurance - Other underwriting expenses ratio : 21.5% compared to the 17.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 21.5% compared to the 17.5% average estimate based on three analysts. Commission and brokerage ratio - Consolidated : 22.4% versus 22.1% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 22.4% versus 22.1% estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Net investment income : $562 million versus $456.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.8% change.

: $562 million versus $456.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.8% change. Revenues- Premiums earned : $3.86 billion compared to the $3.95 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year.

: $3.86 billion compared to the $3.95 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year. Insurance- Net premiums earned : $946 million compared to the $938.22 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year.

: $946 million compared to the $938.22 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year. Reinsurance- Net premiums earned: $2.9 billion versus $2.98 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change.

Here is how Everest Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Everest Group have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

