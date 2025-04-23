Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Essential Properties (EPRT) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2025, Essential Properties (EPRT) reported revenue of $129.35 million, up 25% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $126.61 million, representing a surprise of +2.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Essential Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Rental revenue : $121.79 million versus $117.26 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.6% change.

: $121.79 million versus $117.26 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.6% change. Revenues- Interest on loans and direct financing lease receivables : $7.53 million compared to the $7.38 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +58.8% year over year.

: $7.53 million compared to the $7.38 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +58.8% year over year. Revenues- Other revenue : $0.04 million versus $0.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -85.3% change.

: $0.04 million versus $0.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -85.3% change. Diluted net income per share: $0.29 compared to the $0.30 average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Essential Properties have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

