Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Esquire Financial (ESQ) Q2 Earnings

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (ESQ) reported $30.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.3%. EPS of $1.25 for the same period compares to $1.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $29.99 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.21, the EPS surprise was +3.31%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Esquire Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency ratio : 49.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 49.8%.

: 49.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 49.8%. Total Interest Earning Assets : $1.58 billion versus $1.59 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.58 billion versus $1.59 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Margin : 6.2% versus 6% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 6.2% versus 6% estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $24.32 million compared to the $23.56 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $24.32 million compared to the $23.56 million average estimate based on two analysts. Payment processing fees : $5.32 million compared to the $5.35 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $5.32 million compared to the $5.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total Non-Interest Income: $6.28 million versus $6.43 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Esquire Financial have returned +26.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

