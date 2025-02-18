Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About EQT (EQT) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, EQT Corporation (EQT) reported revenue of $1.82 billion, up 17.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.69, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50, the EPS surprise was +38.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how EQT performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Sales Price - Oil price : $54.75 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $56.21.

: $54.75 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $56.21. Natural gas - Average natural gas price, including cash settled derivatives : $2.86 compared to the $2.75 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $2.86 compared to the $2.75 average estimate based on four analysts. Oil - Sales volume : 496 MBBL versus the four-analyst average estimate of 416.04 MBBL.

: 496 MBBL versus the four-analyst average estimate of 416.04 MBBL. Average Sales Price - Natural gas price : $2.97 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.69.

: $2.97 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.69. Sales Volume - Total : 605,183 MMcfe compared to the 592,127 MMcfe average estimate based on four analysts.

: 605,183 MMcfe compared to the 592,127 MMcfe average estimate based on four analysts. Natural gas - Sales volume : 565,867 MMcf versus the four-analyst average estimate of 558,024.1 MMcf.

: 565,867 MMcf versus the four-analyst average estimate of 558,024.1 MMcf. Average Sales Price - Ethane price : $6.20 versus $6.62 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $6.20 versus $6.62 estimated by three analysts on average. NGLs, excluding ethane - Average NGLs price, including cash settled derivatives : $41.10 compared to the $37.65 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $41.10 compared to the $37.65 average estimate based on three analysts. NGLs - Sales volumes (NGLs, excluding ethane and Ethane) : 2,000 MBBL compared to the 3,613.03 MBBL average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2,000 MBBL compared to the 3,613.03 MBBL average estimate based on two analysts. Ethane - Sales volume : 2,028 MBBL compared to the 1,655.57 MBBL average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2,028 MBBL compared to the 1,655.57 MBBL average estimate based on two analysts. Operating revenues- Pipeline, net marketing services and other : $167.08 million compared to the $88.34 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2286.8% year over year.

: $167.08 million compared to the $88.34 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2286.8% year over year. Operating revenues- Sales of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil: $1.64 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.3%.

Shares of EQT have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

