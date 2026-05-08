Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Enterprise Products (EPD) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2026, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) reported revenue of $14.39 billion, down 6.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.68, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.19 billion, representing a surprise of +9.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.8%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

NGL Pipelines & Services net - NGL fractionation volumes per day : 1910 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1674.47 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 1910 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1674.47 millions of barrels of oil per day. NGL Pipelines & Services net - Fee-based natural gas processing per day : 7478 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7319.52 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 7478 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7319.52 millions of barrels of oil per day. NGL Pipelines & Services net - NGL pipeline transportation volumes per day : 4881 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 4724.98 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4881 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 4724.98 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts. Natural Gas Pipelines & Services net - Natural gas transportation volumes per day : 21,171.00 BBtu/D compared to the 21,051.73 BBtu/D average estimate based on two analysts.

: 21,171.00 BBtu/D compared to the 21,051.73 BBtu/D average estimate based on two analysts. Petrochemical Services net - Butane isomerization volumes per day : 121 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 119.31 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 121 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 119.31 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average. Petrochemical Services net - Propylene fractionation volumes per day : 124 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 120.44 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 124 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 120.44 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts. Petrochemical Services net - Octane enhancement and related plant sales volumes per day : 29 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 16.96 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 29 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 16.96 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts. NGL Pipelines & Services net - Equity NGL production per day : 234 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 223.49 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 234 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 223.49 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average. Gross operating margin- Petrochemical & Refined Products Services- Propylene production and related activities : $152 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $133.13 million.

: $152 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $133.13 million. Gross operating margin- NGL Pipelines & Services : $1.5 billion compared to the $1.5 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.5 billion compared to the $1.5 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Gross operating margin- Crude Oil Pipelines & Services : $329 million versus $392.54 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $329 million versus $392.54 million estimated by two analysts on average. Gross operating margin- Natural Gas Pipelines & Services: $496 million compared to the $435.45 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Enterprise Products performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Enterprise Products here>>>

Shares of Enterprise Products have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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