Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ensign Group (ENSG) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2025, Ensign Group (ENSG) reported revenue of $1.3 billion, up 19.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.64, compared to $1.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.59, the EPS surprise was +3.14%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Skilled Nursing Average Daily Revenue Rates - Medicare : $800.89 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $816.54 million.

: $800.89 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $816.54 million. Skilled Nursing Average Daily Revenue Rates - Managed care : $585.56 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $586.84 million.

: $585.56 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $586.84 million. Skilled Nursing Average Daily Revenue Rates - Private and other payors : $312.58 million versus $309.15 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $312.58 million versus $309.15 million estimated by two analysts on average. Skilled Nursing Average Daily Revenue Rates - Medicaid : $307.19 million versus $314.44 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $307.19 million versus $314.44 million estimated by two analysts on average. Skilled Nursing Average Daily Revenue Rates - Other Skilled : $650.94 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $670.35 million.

: $650.94 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $670.35 million. Revenue- Service revenue : $1.29 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.9%.

: $1.29 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.9%. Revenue- Rental revenue: $6.63 million versus $6.17 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.6% change.

Here is how Ensign Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Ensign Group have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

